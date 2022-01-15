Nadine Lustre shares photo with rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou for the first time on Instagram

CEBU, Philippines—Nadine Lustre posted, for the first time, a sweet photo of her with rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

Lustre uploaded a picture collage on her Instagram page last Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Lustre and Bariou can be seen enjoying each other’s company while holding a glass of wine.

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated Nadine at the comments section of her post.

The photo, as of this writing, has reached one million likes since it was posted on Instagram.

The actress has not made a confirmation yet on her relationship with the Filipino-Frenchman but they are seen together in photos in Siargao.

They were also captured giving out relief goods to the locals in Siargao affected by the Super Typhoon Odette last December 2021.

