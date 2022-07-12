Chan hopes participation in Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will boost Lapu’s tourism

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan hopes that their participation in the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will further boost the tourism industry of the city.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be held on August 28, 2022.

Chan, however, clarified that the city will only be a guest contingent in the said competition.

“Nagka-istorya nami ni Governor Gwen (Garcia) regarding ana and then gia-apil nami. Gi-accept na mi as guest sa Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” Chan said.

(We already talked with Governor Gwen regarding this and she said we are included. They accepted us as guests in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.)

Since the city is only a guest contingent, it cannot receive financial assistance from the provincial government for its participants.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo participants from the mainland will receive cash assistance of P1 million while those from outside Cebu get P1.5 million.

With this, Chan said that the city will utilize its cultural fund to purchase props and costumes for its performers. Aside from this, the mayor said that he will also look into their approved 2022 annual budget to source additional funds.

Chan said the competition will be an opportunity for them to promote the city and boost the tourism industry.

“Na-separate naman mi sa probinsya, so karon lang tungod kay nag-promote ta sa atong turismo which nakita nato nga hinay-hinay nang nibalik ang turismo sa siyudad. Mas maayo sad nga mapa-showcase nato ang atong siyudad,” he said.

(Since we are separated from the province, and since we want to promote our tourism, which, we have seen, has started to recover in our city, it is really better if we showcase our city in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo)

