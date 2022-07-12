Chan said COA already cleared city on the payment of SRA and AHDP to non-health workers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan clarified that the Commission on Audit (COA) has already cleared the city for giving Special Risk Allowance (SRA) and Active Hazard Duty Pay (AHDP) to non-health workers.

Chan issued the statement after a newspaper reported that the city’s distribution of SRA to non-health workers was disallowed by COA.

Chan said that under the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) admin order no. 36, the SRA can also be distributed to non-health workers, as long as they were assigned to hospitals, medical, and isolation facilities.

Aside from this, non-health workers should also be directly handling Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

“DBM admin order no. 36 clarified that public health workers are either civilian employees occupying regular, contractual, or casual positions, whether full or part-time; or workers engaged through contract of service or job order, including duly accredited and registered barangay health workers, who are assigned to hospitals, laboratories, or medical and quarantine facilities,” Chan said.

The SRA was given from September to December 2020.

Chan, however, admitted that they first received an audit observation report regarding the SRA.

But in February this year, Chan said that they replied to the audit observation report, attaching therewith a copy of the DBM admin order.

He added that in the June 2022 COA finding report, the agency has already cleared them in the issue of the SRA.

“And it is very clear, as I said, katong gi-mention nako, klaro kaayo nga pwede ra matagaan gani even job orders basta nag-handle siya ug COVID-related. Klaro sad sa nigawas nga COA finding report for the calendar year 2021, mao ni, wala gyuy disallowance and suspensions with regards sa gi-report sa maong pamantalaan,” he added.

Chan said that they are currently studying what legal action to take against the said reporter. /rcg

