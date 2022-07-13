Libreng Sakay not meant to reduce PUV drivers’ income — Lapu dad

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Libreng Sakay program that was initiated by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan does not intend to compete with the livelihood of PUV drivers in Lapu-Lapu City.

This clarification was issued by City Councilor Jun Alforque who chairs the city’s Committee on Transportation on Wednesday, July 13.

Earlier, Chan announced the implementation of the “Libreng Sakay” by deploying buses wherein commuters can ride for free.

Chan explained that he is doing this to minimize the effect of the increasing price of fuel to commuters.

According to Alforque the program only wants to accommodate passengers that can no longer be accommodated by PUVs, especially during peak hours.

“Ayaw tawn mo kaguol nga si Mayor Ahong nag-offer ug libreng sakay kun dili kita magpasalamat usab kay dili raman seguro, sa akong tan-aw hasta ang atong pamilya maka-enjoy gihapon ani. Si Mayor Ahong wala magtinguha nga nag-provide siya ug libreng sakay aron kita nga mahikawan sa atong panginabuhi,” Alforque said.

Alforque also revealed that they are now identifying the routes of the “Libreng Sakay” buses.

He said that they are considering allowing the buses to ply from the city to Mandaue and Cebu City.

“I believe nga kani nia tan-awon sa gyud sa mayor kung asa ni ang area nga nagkinahanglan gyud. Moingon nga city bound raba ta sa Lapu-Lapu or moabot ba ni sa Mandaue or sa Cebu City,” he added.

Alforque also appealed to the public to observe order upon riding the buses to ensure the safety of commuters. /rcg

