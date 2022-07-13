All out FUN for everyone this July at SM Seaside City Cebu!

SM Seaside City Cebu welcomes you to many fun experiences that are best enjoyed together with your family and friends!

From watching a movie and playing arcades with your barkada to ice skating and bowling with the #SMFam, there is always something fun for everyone at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Here are the things to try at SM Seaside City Cebu this July:

1. Enjoy the big screen experience for Thor: Love and Thunder

Watch Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen because there’s no better way to experience Thor’s might than at SM Cinema and Director’s Club!

Get your tickets from SM Seaside Cinema here: https://bit.ly/ThorLoveAndThunderAtSMCinema or through their website: www.smcinema.com

You can also purchase tickets through the SM Cinema App or proceed to their ticket booths.

For private screening, e-mail at customercare@smcinema.com or call 8470-2222. Also, you may log on to this link bit.ly/HostYourOwnPrivateScreening_SMCinema

2. Winter is here at SM Seaside’s Ice Skating Rink

Time to bring out the inner ice princess or prince in you because the only ice skating rink in the Visayas and Mindanao found in SM Seaside City Cebu has finally reopened!

One can avail of a 2-hour pass for only P300, or a Day Pass Admission for P450.

To those skating for the first time, you may rent out a Polar Bear that you can push around, with a rental fee of P100 per hour.

An ice-skating assist coach is also available for P150 for 30 minutes.

Those who need to leave their belongings may avail of a locker for only P50.

3. For the love of coffee and more

There’s no other place to have your dose of coffee but at SM Seaside City Cebu together with different coffee shops inside the mall.

Reconnect over a cup of coffee with your friends and family at #CoffeeFestAtSM this July 15 to 31!

Celebrate your love for coffee with SM Seaside City Cebu and get caffeinated as you #WelcomeAllTheFeelsAtSM with a wide array of coffee selections. #YoureAlwaysWelcomeHere to satisfy your cravings while you enjoy all the activities we have in store for you!

4. Welcome the new and have more fun

Create Coffee, Globe Easy Hub, Helping Hands Massage and Avocado Loco

Try out what’s new at SM Seaside City Cebu!

Head over to Globe EasyHub which will make digital transactions, such as bill payments, plan applications, GCash cash-ins, and customer assistance, as easy as 1-2-3!

If you want to relax after an afternoon of skating at the ice rink or shopping around the mall, you can always get a quick massage inside the mall. Helping Hands Massage will help ease your back pain, stress, headache, and muscle pain through the soothing massage of their visually impaired masseurs and masseuses.

There’s a new coffee in town too! Have a cup at Create Coffee! The newest iced coffee brand in Cebu for the fun, youthful, and energetic generation with customizable options to make it your own personalized cup of coffee. They also provide a fun coffee experience that you surely don’t want to miss!

Lastly, for our Avocado lovers out there, you might want to try Avocado Locco. Have a taste of your favorite healthy Avocado Locco treat perfect for any weather.

Now don’t forget to mark your calendars and set the date for your SM Seaside escapade this July! With various activities to try and stores to shop from, you’ll have a memorable July with the #SMFam.

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance and Pick-up point at Seaview Wing Entrance.

GRABCAR: Get P50 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride to and from SM Seaside by using the promo code: SMSEASIDE50

For more deals and promos this July, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.

