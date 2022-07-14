Colon Street eyed as pilot area for Cebu City’s traffic discipline zone

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In its bid to replicate efficient traffic management in Singapore, the Cebu City Government plans to implement a traffic discipline zone for public utility vehicles (PUVs) and commuters.

In a report by the Public Information Office, the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee wants to pilot its traffic discipline zone along Colon Street, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

They described the traffic discipline zone as a place where there will be designated loading and unloading stops, among others.

Lawyer Rico Rey Francis ‘Koko’ Holganza, who chairs the traffic committee, was quoted as saying that he personally witnessed how lax implementation of traffic rules can lead to traffic congestion.

“Hopefully, we can come up with something concrete for the City kay daghan og problems nga giatiman in terms of traffic,” Holganza added.

No dates have been announced as to when the traffic discipline zone along Colon Street will start.

Should their pilot program in the city’s oldest street be successful, Holganza said they will be applying it city-wide.

The newly formed Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee held a meeting last Wednesday, July 13, 2022, which was attended by various sectors, including the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and representatives of PUV drivers and operators.

The CCTO and PUV drivers and operators present at Wednesday’s meeting also agreed on having a traffic discipline zone, the same report from PIO stated.

Paul Gotiong, head of CCTO, said they will be putting up ‘new and clear’ traffic signs in designated unloading and loading areas.

The administration of Mayor Michael Rama is aiming for the city to be at par with Singapore, in terms of mobility, infrastructure, and solid waste management.

