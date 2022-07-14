20-year-old man dies in drowning incident in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man attending a team building activity died after he drowned while swimming in a pool of a resort in Minglanilla town in Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Allan Villasurda of the Minglanilla police identified the victim as Claire Remocaldo, who is from Ylaya Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu.

Police said the victim, who was attending a team building activity in the resort, didn’t know how to swim.

Based on a CCTV footage recorded by resort-goer RJ Vicada Bacalso, other people swimming in the pool at the time of the incident, which was around 3 p.m., didn’t notice that the victim was in distress.

Once someone noticed the victim motionless in the pool, a life guard of the resort rescued him and immediately performed CPR. But he failed to revive the victim.

Bacalso said he recorded the video with someone from the resort watching since they wanted to check if there was foul play involved.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Two 13-year-old girls drown in separate family outings in Danao,Tuburan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy