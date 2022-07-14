Man in Minglanilla arrested for allegedly killing own brother

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Minglanilla town, south Cebu arrested a 47-year-old man tagged as the person responsible for the death of his older brother on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Police identified the suspect as Bobby Taburnal, who is accused for the death of his older brother, 55-year-old Dario Taburnal.

According to Police Master Sergeant Junel Ater of the Minglanilla police, Dario was found dead at around 4 am on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in his home he shares with his brother Bobby in Barangay Tubod.

Initial investigation by police revealed that Bobby allegedly punched his older brother when the latter came home home drunk late Tuesday night, July 12.

The confrontation between the two didn’t escalate further as other members of the household managed to intervene. Dario reportedly just went to sleep after the altercation.

It was not until early Wednesday morning when some members of the household found Dario lifeless.

They called the police to report the incident.

When police arrived at the victim’s home, they found Bobby also there and arrested him.

Bobby is currently detained pending the filing of a parricide case against him.

