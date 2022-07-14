Vigan to host return of Batang Pinoy Games this December

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The largest grassroots multi-sporting meet in the country, Batang Pinoy Games of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will end its three-year hiatus with its official return in December in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The meet will run from December 4 to 10, 2022 in Vigan City.

This was announced on July 12 by the PSC through Batang Pinoy Project Head Teresito Fortaleza, Jr. and the members of the Batang Pinoy (Philippine Sports Commission Grassroots Program) who met with Ilocos Sur Governor Jerry Singson to finalize the province’s hosting.

The last time the country’s sports scene had Batang Pinoy was in 2019 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. Like all sports events lined-up in the country, the Batang Pinoy Games and the Philippine National Games (PNG) of the PSC were put on hold due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Earlier this year, the PSC through Marc Edward Velasco, Philippine Sports Institute national training director, already gave hints about the possible return of the Batang Pinoy Games and the PNG.

However, it seems that the Batang Pinoy Games got pushed to December as announced earlier this week.

In its recent post, the face-to-face or onsite sports events that will be featured in Vigan, Ilocos Sur are archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting, and obstacle course.

Meanwhile, arnis, dancesport, judo, karate-do, Muay Thai, Pencak Silat, wushu, and taekwondo are planned to be competed virtually.

Vigan isn’t new in hosting major multisporting events as it successfully hosted the 2018 Palarong Pambansa which drew thousands of athletes representing the country’s various regions.

