Three other Pinoy boxers in undercard of Nietes-Ioka title bout bow to foes 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heartbreaking defeat of Donnie “Ahas” Nietes in his rematch against WBO world super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka was just one of the frustrating results last Tuesday evening in Tokyo, Japan.

This as, three other Filipino ring warriors faltered in their respective bouts against Japanese opponents at the Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan in the undercard of Nietes and Ioka’s rematch.

In the co-main event of Nietes and Ioka’s rematch, Froilan “Sniper” Saludar lost to Daigo Higa in a close split decision, while Jhon Gimeno bowed to Hayato Tsutsumi via unanimous decision, and Presco Carcosia fell short against Musashi Mori also by unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old Saludar, the brother of former world champion Vic Saludar fought Higa toe-to-toe and managed to knock the latter down in the fourth round. However, Higa banked on his volume of punches to pile up points to impress the judges.

Two judges favored Higa with the scores of 76-75 and 76-74, while one saw Saludar winning the bout at 77-74.

Saludar absorbed his sixth loss after his defeat from Higa with 32 wins, 22 knockouts and 1 draw. Higa improved to 18 wins with 17 knockouts, 2 defeats and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Gemino lost to Tsutsumi via unanimous decision after eight rounds of lopsided bout. All three judges favored Tsutsumi who made his professional debut. The scores were 80-72,80-72, and 79-73. Gemino’s loss dropped his record to 23-14-1 (win-loss-draw) with 13 knockouts.

On the other hand, Mori beat Carcosia by unanimous decision with the scores of 77-74, 78-73, 80-71. Mori improved his record to 13 wins with 7 knockouts and 1 defeat.

Carcosia suffered his second defeat with 10 wins, 9 knockouts and 1 draw.

/dbs

