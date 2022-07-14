CLOSAP head pushes P100,000 incentive to Lapu-Lapu cops for seizure of P247M shabu in 2 months

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) has recommended to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan the giving of P100,000 as cash incentives to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) for their successful anti-drug operations.

Earlier, the LCPO reported the confiscation of P247.2 million worth of Shabu in less than two months from June to July this year.

This also resulted in the apprehension of five High-Value Individuals (HVIs).

From May to July, LCPO also reported the confiscation of 36.3 kilos of shabu, in coordination with the Regional PNP Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) and Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Garry Lao, head of CLOSAP, said that the mayor had already verbally approved his recommendation.

“The mayor already approved, nihangyo ko niya if we can give P100,000 sa previous operations sa kapulisan,” Lao said.

(The already approved. I requested to him if we could give P100,000 in the previous operations of the police.)

Lao said that strong community intelligence played a big role in the successful anti-drug operations of different law enforcement agencies.

He also thanked the PNP for their efforts and urged them to continue their campaign against illegal drugs, with or without any incentives from the city government.

“This is also one way in working towards a drug-free Lapu-Lapu,” he added.

