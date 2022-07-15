Still high turnout of registrants in Mandaue, Comelec says

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City continues to record a high number of voter registrants for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, election officer, said currently, they average 400 registrants a day. Most of the registrants are those aged 15 to 17 years old.

Gujilde said the barangays’ support also helped with the increase of the number of registrants.

“Siguro na timing nga wala nay klase nga nakalugar sila muanhi sa atoang opisina and at the same time supportive sad atoang barangay officials nga kabalo sila maglisod ang gusto morehistro kay dako ang plite o walay kasakyan, so ilang i-ferry,” said Gujilde.

Earlier, Election assistant Sarah Cristina Reuyan, said they recorded only about 300 registrants during the first few days of the opening of the voter registration last July 4.

Gujilde said they expect that more individuals will register themselves days before the deadline for voter registration on July 23.

“Gamay pa ni. Kung muingun ta sa statistic niya historically speaking mo increase gyud na siya. So we are expecting padung deadline muabot na na siya 500 to 600,” she said.

She said, though, that news about the suspension somehow affects the decision of voters to register.

“Imbes ganahan na untang magparehistro, sometimes muingun unya nalang kay dili man diay madayun,” she said.

A few congresswomen have filed bills seeking the postponement of the barangay election to allow the country to focus on other economic programs that would be beneficial to the people.

Currently, the Comelec-Mandaue has also already conducted offsite registration at the Pacific Mall every Saturday. The registration during weekdays is conducted at their office located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex compound.

So far, there is no advice for the extension of the voter registration, she said.

Gujilde added that currently, there is no calendar of activities yet for the Barangay Election scheduled on December 5.

