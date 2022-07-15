Angelica Panganiban wows fans with pregnancy glow

CEBU, Philippines —Actress Angelica Panganiban is definitely a blooming preggo!

In her new Instagram post, the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump and fans were quick to notice how beautiful and radiant she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

Netizens and fellow celebrities complimented her in the post, including Denise Laurel, Bianca Gonzalez, Barbie Imperial, Maris Racal, Iza Calzado, Camille Prats, and more.

“Ang fresh!!!!!” Barbie said.

“Napaka gandang buntis mo naman!???” Pauleen Luna also said in the comment section.

The first-time mom recently went emotional as she shared her pregnancy journey on social media.

“Habang nakaupo sa binubuong nursery… bigla na lang akong naiyak..,” she narrated.

“napaka overwhelming ng lahat ng ito. Ganito pala ang pakiramdam ng makumpleto ka. Kahit mahirap, kahit nakakapagod, kahit nakakatakot, hindi ka pala magdadalawang isip magbigay lang ng magbigay. Ang sarap makaramdam ng purong pagmamahal. Ganito pala yung pagmamahal ng ina,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

Panganiban and her non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan are expecting a baby girl.

She announced last March 20, 2022, that she is pregnant with her first child. /rcg

