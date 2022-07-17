FACES OF CEBU: Jessmar Jolo Pastorite, 22, working scholar graduate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jessmar Jolo Pastorite is living proof that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

The 22-year-old working student from Barangay Sapangdaku in Cebu City proved this when he graduated with a degree in Computer Engineering on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

It wasn’t an easy road for Pastorite.

Just like many students here, the past two years posed several challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the onslaught of super typhoon Odette.

Still, Pastorite succeeded with the help of proper time management that included a little “me time.”

Pastorite spent his day taking classes in the morning and working for four hours in the afternoon. He sometimes enrolled in evening classes so that he can get a full load.

But his life did not center on mainly studying and working. He made sure that he had time to for himself.

“[I did] it with time management and planned out schedule. Also, I give myself time to have leisure activities because we need to relax sometime to be able to work properly,” Pastorite said on his recipe for success.

Time management and sticking to schedules were his ways of making sure he’d be able to help his parents pay for his studies so he could finish his studies.

Like any other graduate, Pastorite was beyond happy that he succeeded despite all the challenges.

“I am so happy and proud of myself that I succeeded [despite] a lot of struggles, from K-12, online classes, and during the time when Odette struck,” he said.

“Success is sweeter when you know you gave your all,” he added.

As he steps out of the school, Pastorite is excited to move on to the next chapter of his life, as he aims to become a software or web developer soon.

