Cebu boxers bag 6 golds to rule Palarong Pambansa boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup wrapped up on Friday with a fulfilled mission of unmasking young boxing talents from the countryside.

The four-day amateur boxing tilt held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), hosted over 80 boxers from eight teams across the Visayas and Mindanao.

It was organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Palarong Pambansa secretariat.

After the dust of the four-day fisticuff cleared, Cebuano boxers emerged with the most number of golds, bagging six of the 10 gilts disputed in the amateur event.

Cebu City’s Kyhl Sumalinog won the gold medal in the school boys light bantamweight division by beating Jerome Lopez of Negros Occidental by points.

Sumalinog’s victory was followed by a resounding first round knockout win of John Bryan Baricuatro of Talisay City versus Rodel Recosana of Ormoc City in the youth boys light flyweight.

Cebu City’s John Kevin Jimenez edged Kenshin Jake Arellano of Negros Occidental by points to bag the third gold medal for the Cebuano boxers.

Other Cebu winners are Carcar City’s Jemuel Aranas who topped the youth boys bantamweight division by besting Noven King Espina of Davao City also by points; Vicente Unidos of Consolacion town who defeated Eduard Teric of Davao City to rule the youth boys lightweight division; and Talisay City’s Mark Ashley Fajardo who won over Geovanie Rosalina of Negros Occidental to top the youth boys welterweight division.

AJ ALA Villamor, the son of former world title challenger and former ALA Boxing Gym chief Trainer, Edito Villamor settled for the silver in the school boys flyweight category. Sean Abello, Justine Balbarino, and Joebert Catulogan earned bronze medals in their respective divisions.

CCSC Chairman, John Pages said the success of the Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup was the result of Cebu City and DepEd’s excellent collaboration.

“Very happy with the return of sports and boxing after the pandemic. There was excellent collaboration between the City of Cebu and DepEd. We look forward to many more sporting events, including the hosting of the national Palarong Pambansa in the future,” said Pages.

No less than AIBA (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur or the International Boxing Association) three-star international lady referee/judge Ludy Ceriales supervised the major amateur boxing tournament.

In addition, Ceriales led a boxing refresher course prior to the competition.

The success of the Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup was a testament to Cebu City’s readiness to host the full Palarong Pambansa in the coming years.

Last May, Cebu City through the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) hosted the Palarong Pambansa Football Bubble also at the CCSC. /rcg

