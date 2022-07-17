Tighten security in tourist sites in Central Visayas – PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) ordered policemen to maintain police visibility in all tourist sites in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Police Colonel Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said in a statement that they were expecting an influx of tourists following the end of June.

He said he had already ordered all unit commanders in the region to deploy additional police forces to key tourist destinations in their respective areas. Aside from that, he also directed his men to establish police assistance desks to assist both the local and foreign tourists that would visit the region.

“We would like to assure the public of our high-state of operational readiness to deter criminal activities and people who might take advantage of the situation,” Vega said.

READ: Cebu remains safe for tourists – police

Aside from strict security enforcement, Vega further reminded his policemen to ensure observance of the existing minimum public health standards. He further assured the public that the police were alert and ready anytime when they would be needed.

Vega reminded his men as well to wear their uniforms properly.

“The police are an important part of the destination image. Magtrabaho lang tayo ng tapat, isapuso ang sinumpaang tungkulin at tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng publiko,” he said.

(The police are an important part of the destination image. We will just have to sincerely work hard, put our hearts in doing our promised duties, and ensure the safety of the public.)

Earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), also assured tourists that Cebu province had remained a safe and peaceful place to visit.

As they secured police visibility in the province, Sucalit said that they would continue their anti-criminality operations as some would surely take advantage to take lawless actions in these times.

Also, Major General Valeriano de Leon, director for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), earlier, directed all police units to strengthen the security of tourist sites in the country.

RELATED STORIES

PNP to strengthen security in PH tourist spots

Bongbong Marcos wants more tourism-driven infra projects

Frasco’s goal: Improve overall tourism experience in PH, promote ‘Suroy-Suroy Sugbo’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy