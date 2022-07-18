Teacher injured after ‘drunk’ man hits her over traffic altercation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A teacher from Dalaguete National High School was injured after she was reportedly hit with the dried bark of a mahogany tree following an altercation involving her husband and a motorcycle rider on the road in Sitio Cansusi, Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu past 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Patrolman Jerson Entice, desk officer of Dalaguete Police Station, identified the suspect as Francisco Sasuman,44, a welder who is a native of Bacong in Negros Oriental but is temporarily residing in the said sitio.

Sasuman was immediately arrested as he was still in the area when the police arrived.

Allegedly, the suspect was under the influence of liquor when the incident happened.

Entice said that the suspect got angry when the motorcycle he was back riding almost hit the vehicle that the victim, Jennifer Andrade, and her husband were riding. The suspect alleged that the husband of Jennifer, who was driving the van, purposely slammed on the brakes to cause them to nearly hit the van from behind.

This started an argument.

“Sa tanto nilang lalis, nipunit og panit sa kahoy sa mahogany kanang laya ba gihapak ang sulod sa sakyanan naigo ang maestra, nagkadugo siya,” Entice said.

(In the middle of altercation, the suspect picked up a dried bark of mahogany tree [which he found along the road] and used this to hit the driver inside of the van but instead hit and wounded the teacher.)

Entice added that Andrade intends to formally file a complaint against the suspect.

Sasuman remains locked up at the detention facility of the said station.

READ MORE:

