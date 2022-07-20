DENR-7 set to inspect Cordova’s floating, fixed cottages

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- A senior official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) is set to inspect the floating and fixed cottages that are now found on the waters of Cordova town.

The inspection will determine if these are compliant with DENR guidelines.

Jesspaz Salamanes, senior environment management specialist of DENR-7, will be accompanied by personnel of the town’s Marine Watch, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Rural Health Unit (RHU), and the Cordova Police Station during the inspection that is scheduled later today, Wednesday, after a meeting with Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.

“Akong ipahibalo sa mga Cordovanhons nga ato kining gibuhat dili sa paglisod-lisod sa mga tag-iya sa floating ug fixed cottages kun dili pag protektar sa ilang negosyo ug pag protektar sa kadagatan,” Suan said.

Earlier, Suan signed an Executive Order that seeks to prohibit the operation of floating and fixed cottages in non-build zones along the town’s coastal areas.

During his meeting with DENR-7 represenattives that was scheduled at noontime on Wednesday, Suan again raised his concerns on the operation of floating and fixed cottage in no-build zones and his plan to inspect these.

Suan, who won his first term in office in the May 9 election, said the inspection will give him an idea as to what needs to be done in order to maintain the cleanliness of their waters, especially the areas now occupied by the floating and fixed cottages.

He also gave orders for the operators to equip their cottages with comfort rooms or portable toilets.

The operation of floating and fixed cottages in Cordova town is now gaining attention especially from local tourists.

