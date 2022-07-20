Kaabag Mandaue turns over recycled school bags to three elementary schools in the city

Campaign materials, like posters made out of tarps, were left hanging in various places after the elections last May.

But Kaabag Mandaue found a way to make use of these leftover tarpaulins by turning them into school bags.

Through the “Tarps to School Bags Project,” tarpaulins used during the recent elections were made useful again as they were turned into school bags that students of Mandaue can use.

A turnover ceremony was held last July 18, 2022, in one of the recipient schools, Cubacub Elementary School.

The turnover ceremony was spearheaded by Kaabag Mandaue Founder and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, President Karla Victoria Cortes, and DCCVES Josephine Manglallan. Some teaching personnel of the Division of Mandaue City also graced the ceremony.

Three elementary schools received a total of 499 school bags, including Cubacub Elementary School, Don Calixto C. Yongco Sr. Elementary School, and Casili Elementary School. Each 167, 166, and 166 bags, respectively.

The organization accepts used clothes and tarpaulins to continue making school bags for students and help create a livelihood for the members of Ritazo.

The project aims to help clean Mandaue City and protect the environment by encouraging the younger generation to partake in the long-running fight against climate change. It is not only beneficial to the environment but also to students who don’t have the means to purchase bags when the face-to-face classes start.

“We need to break the norm… Let us involve them (students) and make them aware of the real (environment) problems that we are facing. With this project, we are showing the kids how to reduce, reuse, and recycle,” Cortes said in a speech.

Mayor Cortes founded Kaabag Mandaue. And since then, the organization has provided further assistance to the sectors under it, such as the sector for men, women, youth, lgbtqia+, PWD, transportation, and senior citizens.

“Although students are not part of sectors under Kaabag Mandaue, they are vital in Mandaue City, especially to the rest of the province and the rest of the world. That is why it is essential to start encouraging younger kids about environmental sustainability,” Karla Cortes said.

The school bags were made by Ritazo, a member of Kaabag Mandaue.

With this, the “Tarps to School Bags Project” achieved its goals of promoting environmental sustainability and providing livelihood programs.

Cebu Province also has the same initiative of turning election tarpaulins into school bags through the leadership of Governor Gwen Garcia and her team.

Kaabag Mandaue has planned future projects that will involve the different sectors under it with over 20,000 members. The organization accepts used clothes and tarpaulins to continue making school bags for students and help create a livelihood for the members of Ritazo.