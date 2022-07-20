Mandaue City gov’t gives disaster kit bags to elementary students

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City government will be giving disaster kit bags to its elementary students.

On Wednesday, July 20, 222, the city’s supplier delivered the disaster kit bags to different elementary schools in the city, including the Cubacub Elementary School.

Edissa Cañales, the supplier’s staff, said they have already delivered bags to 12 elementary schools.

Cañales said they target to finish the distribution of the bags to 27 elementary schools by the end of July.

“But depende if maabot na tanang supply kay naa man gud sa Manila ang supply, sourced out from Manila,”said Cañales.

(It depends if the supply arrives because they come from Manila.)

Inside the bag is a hygiene kit with toothbrush, face mask, bar soap, wet wipes, alcohol, among others.

The bag also has a first aid kit, a hard hat, a flashlight, and a raincoat.

Imelda Nuñez, principal of Cubacub Elementary School, said she would probably suggest leaving hard hats at the school to be used in case of emergency like an earthquake.

Nuñez said they plan with the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to train students and conduct drills.

“Anaron sila ba unsay angay buhaton kay wala man ta kahibaw kanus-a mahitabo, sama nang linog,” said Nuñez.

(We have to let them get used to what should be done because we won’t know when a calamity strikes like an earthquake.)

Classes in public schools will start on August 22.

