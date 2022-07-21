22 schools to house Pasigarbo contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 22 schools here have been identified to house the 50 contingents that will be participating in the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

The Capitol held a meeting with the Cebu City and Cebu province police, as well as representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd), last July 19 to discuss security and other preparations for the upcoming festival.

In a report from the Capitol-ran media outlet, Sugbo News, stakeholders and organizers agreed to use selected schools in Cebu City to shelter the out-of-town contingents.

Each school can accommodate up to two contingents, the report added.

Aside from accommodations, the province also met with law enforcers in coming up with crowd control measures, and traffic rerouting plans.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be held this August 28, and it will form part of the Capitol’s 453rd Founding Anniversary.

Organizers decided to retain the original parade route, which will start at the Capitol and then will end at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In turn, the city will be implementing road closures, particularly in areas near the parade route.

“I would wish to put across our earnest hope that the staging of the Pasigarbo will be done seamless,” said Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

“Although this will take a lot of hard work, what is needed here is a collaborative and coordinated effort amongst all of you who will be crucial cogs in the entire operation,” she added.

At least 50 local governments in Cebu province will be joining the Pasigarbo this August 28. The festival was revived two years after it went into a hiatus due to threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

