LIST: Contingents who will be joining the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo
CEBU CITY, Philippines – On August 28, 2022, the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard linking the Provincial Capitol and Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) will erupt in colors and festivities once again.
The Provincial Government on Wednesday, July 6, announced that almost all local governments in the province committed to join in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
Below is the list of the 50 contingents that are expected to join the festival:
1. Talisay City- Halad Inasal Festival
2. Minglanilla- Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
3. Naga City- Dagitab Festival
4. San Fernando- Sikoy-Sikoy Festival
5. Carcar City- Kabkaban Festival
6. Sibonga- Bonga Festival
7. Argao- La Torta Festival
8. Dalaguete- Utanon Festival
9. Alcoy- Siloy Festival
10. Boljoon- Bolho Festival
11. Oslob- Toslob Festival
12. Santander- Tostado Festival
13. Samboan- Dagayday Festival
14. Ginatilan- Hinatdan Festival
15. Malabuyoc- Buyoc Festival
16. Alegria- Kawayan Festival
17. Badian- Banig Festival
18. Moalboal- Kagasangan Festival
19. Alcantara- Bahandi Festival
20. Ronda- Humba Festival
21. Dumanjug- Sinanggiyaw Festival
22. Barili- Panumod Festival
23. Aloguinsan- Kinsan Festival
24. Pinamungajan – Pinamuohan Festival
25. Toledo City- Hinulawan Festival
26. Balamban- Lingaw-Sadya Festival
27. Asturias- Lalin Festival
28. Tuburan- Tubod Festival
29. Tabuelan- Ani-Anihan Festival
30. San Remigio- Lapyahan Festival
31. Medellin- Katubhan Festival
32. Santa Fe- Panuhog Festival
33. Bantayan- Palawod Festival
34. Madridejos- Isda Festival
35. Daanbantayan- Haladaya Festival
36. Bogo City- Pintos Festival
37. Tabogon- Pausbaw Festival
38. Borbon- Tuba Festival
39. Sogod- Panagsogod Festival
40. Catmon- Budbod Kabog Festival
41. Carmen- Sinulog sa Carmen
42. Compostela- Queseo Festival
43. Liloan- Rosquillos Festival
44. San Francisco- Soli-Soli Festival
45. Poro- Tagbo Festival
46. Tudela- Katunggan Festival
47. Pilar- Pamugsay Festival
48. Consolacion- Sarok Festival
49. Cordova- Dinagat Festival
50. Mandaue City- Panagtagbo Festival
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia pledged to provide each participating local government unit (LGU) with a subsidy for their production.
Garcia vowed to give P1 million in assistance to participating localities based in mainland Cebu, and P1.5 million to those from the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes.
Dubbed as the ‘festival of festivals’, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo formed part of the Capitol’s month-long celebration for its founding anniversary.
The event was suspended for roughly two years when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020.
Garcia previously announced that they are planning to revive all physical events and activities for the province’s 453rd Founding Anniversary this August, including Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
/bmjo
