LIST: Contingents who will be joining the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | July 07,2022 - 09:03 AM

The Carcar City contingent gives a repeat performance of the Kabkaban Festival dance during the awarding ceremony of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo winners on August 26 at the Cebu City Sports Complex. | Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On August 28, 2022, the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard linking the Provincial Capitol and Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) will erupt in colors and festivities once again.

The Provincial Government on Wednesday, July 6, announced that almost all local governments in the province committed to join in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Below is the list of the 50 contingents that are expected to join the festival: 

1. Talisay City- Halad Inasal Festival

2. Minglanilla- Sugat Kabanhawan Festival

3. Naga City- Dagitab Festival

4. San Fernando- Sikoy-Sikoy Festival

5. Carcar City- Kabkaban Festival

6. Sibonga- Bonga Festival

7. Argao- La Torta Festival

8. Dalaguete- Utanon Festival

9. Alcoy- Siloy Festival

10. Boljoon- Bolho Festival

11. Oslob- Toslob Festival

12. Santander- Tostado Festival 

13. Samboan- Dagayday Festival

14. Ginatilan- Hinatdan Festival

15. Malabuyoc- Buyoc Festival 

16. Alegria- Kawayan Festival 

17. Badian- Banig Festival 

18. Moalboal- Kagasangan Festival

19. Alcantara- Bahandi Festival

20. Ronda- Humba Festival 

21. Dumanjug- Sinanggiyaw Festival

22. Barili- Panumod Festival 

23. Aloguinsan- Kinsan Festival 

24. Pinamungajan – Pinamuohan Festival 

25. Toledo City- Hinulawan Festival 

26. Balamban- Lingaw-Sadya Festival 

27. Asturias- Lalin Festival 

28. Tuburan- Tubod Festival 

29. Tabuelan- Ani-Anihan Festival

30. San Remigio- Lapyahan Festival

31. Medellin- Katubhan Festival

32. Santa Fe- Panuhog Festival

33. Bantayan- Palawod Festival

34. Madridejos- Isda Festival 

35. Daanbantayan- Haladaya Festival

36. Bogo City- Pintos Festival

37. Tabogon- Pausbaw Festival 

38. Borbon- Tuba Festival

39. Sogod- Panagsogod Festival 

40. Catmon- Budbod Kabog Festival

41. Carmen- Sinulog sa Carmen 

42. Compostela- Queseo Festival

43. Liloan- Rosquillos Festival 

44. San Francisco- Soli-Soli Festival 

45. Poro- Tagbo Festival

46. Tudela- Katunggan Festival

47. Pilar- Pamugsay Festival 

48. Consolacion- Sarok Festival

49. Cordova- Dinagat Festival

50. Mandaue City- Panagtagbo Festival 

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia pledged to provide each participating local government unit (LGU) with a subsidy for their production. 

Garcia vowed to give P1 million in assistance to participating localities based in mainland Cebu, and P1.5 million to those from the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes. 

Dubbed as the ‘festival of festivals’, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo formed part of the Capitol’s month-long celebration for its founding anniversary. 

The event was suspended for roughly two years when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020. 

Garcia previously announced that they are planning to revive all physical events and activities for the province’s 453rd Founding Anniversary this August, including Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

50 contingents to join Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo slated this Aug. 28

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, Cebu festivals, cebu news, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, pasigarbo sa sugbo 2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.