LIST: Contingents who will be joining the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On August 28, 2022, the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard linking the Provincial Capitol and Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) will erupt in colors and festivities once again.

The Provincial Government on Wednesday, July 6, announced that almost all local governments in the province committed to join in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Below is the list of the 50 contingents that are expected to join the festival:

1. Talisay City- Halad Inasal Festival

2. Minglanilla- Sugat Kabanhawan Festival

3. Naga City- Dagitab Festival

4. San Fernando- Sikoy-Sikoy Festival

5. Carcar City- Kabkaban Festival

6. Sibonga- Bonga Festival

7. Argao- La Torta Festival

8. Dalaguete- Utanon Festival

9. Alcoy- Siloy Festival

10. Boljoon- Bolho Festival

11. Oslob- Toslob Festival

12. Santander- Tostado Festival

13. Samboan- Dagayday Festival

14. Ginatilan- Hinatdan Festival

15. Malabuyoc- Buyoc Festival

16. Alegria- Kawayan Festival

17. Badian- Banig Festival

18. Moalboal- Kagasangan Festival

19. Alcantara- Bahandi Festival

20. Ronda- Humba Festival

21. Dumanjug- Sinanggiyaw Festival

22. Barili- Panumod Festival

23. Aloguinsan- Kinsan Festival

24. Pinamungajan – Pinamuohan Festival

25. Toledo City- Hinulawan Festival

26. Balamban- Lingaw-Sadya Festival

27. Asturias- Lalin Festival

28. Tuburan- Tubod Festival

29. Tabuelan- Ani-Anihan Festival

30. San Remigio- Lapyahan Festival

31. Medellin- Katubhan Festival

32. Santa Fe- Panuhog Festival

33. Bantayan- Palawod Festival

34. Madridejos- Isda Festival

35. Daanbantayan- Haladaya Festival

36. Bogo City- Pintos Festival

37. Tabogon- Pausbaw Festival

38. Borbon- Tuba Festival

39. Sogod- Panagsogod Festival

40. Catmon- Budbod Kabog Festival

41. Carmen- Sinulog sa Carmen

42. Compostela- Queseo Festival

43. Liloan- Rosquillos Festival

44. San Francisco- Soli-Soli Festival

45. Poro- Tagbo Festival

46. Tudela- Katunggan Festival

47. Pilar- Pamugsay Festival

48. Consolacion- Sarok Festival

49. Cordova- Dinagat Festival

50. Mandaue City- Panagtagbo Festival

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia pledged to provide each participating local government unit (LGU) with a subsidy for their production.

Garcia vowed to give P1 million in assistance to participating localities based in mainland Cebu, and P1.5 million to those from the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes.

Dubbed as the ‘festival of festivals’, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo formed part of the Capitol’s month-long celebration for its founding anniversary.

The event was suspended for roughly two years when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020.

Garcia previously announced that they are planning to revive all physical events and activities for the province’s 453rd Founding Anniversary this August, including Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

50 contingents to join Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo slated this Aug. 28

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy