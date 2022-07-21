Bongbong Marcos keeps Philippe Lhuillier as PH envoy to Spain

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned diplomat Philippe Lhuillier remains as the Philippines’ top envoy to Spain after he took his oath before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Lhuillier took his oath as the Philippine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain on Wednesday at the MalacañangPalace.

“Batid natin ang galing ni G. Philippe Lhuillier kung kaya’t siya ay muli nating itinalaga sa posisyong Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary para sa bansang Spain,” Marcos said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

(We know the excellence of G. Philippe Lhuiller that’s why we selected him again as Philippine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain.)

“Tiyak kong kanyang gagampanan ng buong puso at igugugol ang kanyang husay para sa bansa,” he added.

(I know he will do his job with all his heart and he will use his excellence for the country.)

Lhuillier served as Philippine Ambassador to the Italian Republic from 1999 to 2010, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of San Marino and the Republic of Albania. He then served as Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic from 2012 to 2016. In 2017, Lhuillier was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain. RELATED STORIES: Bongbong Marcos picks veteran diplomat Manalo to head foreign affairs Ambassador Teehankee back as PH’s permanent rep to World Trade Organization JMS

