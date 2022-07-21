Mayor Michael Rama elected as League of Cities in the Philippines president
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been chosen as the new president of the League of Cities in the Philippines (LCP) in an uncontested election in Manila on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was among the first councilors to congratulate Rama in a social media post on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022.
Rama and Garcia, along with some members of the Cebu City Council, are currently in Manila for the LCP elections held at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.
According to the official website of the LCP, the passage of the Local Government Code in 1991 institutionalized the creation of the League of Cities, providing deeper and more meaningful purpose to the now 145-member league.
The LCP, as per the Code, was “to articulate, ventilate and crystallize issues affecting city administration and governance.” The LCP was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, 1993.
Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera also commended Mayor Rama in his and the city’s latest achievement.
“At first there were interested personalities for the presidency, and as it gets nearer, it turned out uncontested. It was a sweet victory,” Garganera told members of Cebu media.
Rama, in his speech during the 69th General Assembly and Election of New Officers of the LCP on Thursday, promised “unity” and support to the national agenda of the current administration.
Other Cebu mayors, who welcomed the development, are Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.
“It is good for Cebu. It would put Cebu on the map especially that we have a secretary that is also a Cebuano. Hopefully, at the end of the day it would bring more projects for Cebu,” Gullas said.
Rama’s predecessor as LCP president, Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia stepped down as LCP president last June this year after leading the league since 2019.
ALSO READ
Vice Mayor Garcia to campaign for Rama’s LCP bid in Manila
VM Garcia as acting mayor as Rama seeks presidency for League of Cities
Rama to ask President Marcos to give Cebu City a new dam
Cebu City backs out of legal battle over MCWD
Cebu City Council asks market administrator to explain in writing disruption of Mass in Carbon
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.