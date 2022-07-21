Elorde fails in title bid, suffers TKO loss to Aussie champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Juan Miguel “The Boss” Elorde faltered in his fight in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday evening against hometown fighter Sam Goodman.

The 35-year-old Elorde, grandson of Filipino boxing legend, Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, suffered an eighth round technical knockout loss to Goodman.

The defeat prevented Elorde to dethrone the 23-year-old world-rated Goodman, who is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental super bantamweight and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion.

The defeat is also Elorde’s third loss with 29 wins and 15 knockouts, while Goodman remained unbeaten at 12-0 (win-loss) record with 7 knockouts.

The referee, Brad Vocale stopped the bout in the middle of the eighth round due to the volume of punches absorbed by Elorde.

Goodman rocked Elorde with a one-two combo that stunned the latter. Elorde tried to defend himself and moved back away in front of Goodman, but the latter followed him wherever he goes inside the ring, while launching multiple punches.

Goodman pinned Elorde against the ropes by throwing straights and jabs, followed by a combination that all landed perfectly, forcing Vocale to stop the bout to prevent the Filipino from getting battered.

In the early rounds, Elorde looked excellent by answering every punch Goodman threw at him. Elorde banked on his jabs and straights, but Goodman was better in countering those punches.

The Aussie champion, however, took control of the bout in the ensuing rounds by establishing sharp jabs and accurate counter punches that slowly took its toll on the Filipino contender.

Prior to his loss to Goodman, Elorde had a convincing unanimous decision victory against fellow Filipino Aroel Romasasa in Manila. It served as his comeback fight following his 2019 TKO loss to Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO world super bantamweight title.

On the other hand, Goodman listed Elorde as his second Filipino opponent he defeated. In 2021, he edged Richie Mepranum via a TKO to clinch the WBO Oriental super bantamweight title. He then fought and beat Japanese Fumiya Fuse last May to win the IBF Inter-Continental strap.

