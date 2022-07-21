Cebu to experience fair weather with chances of rains over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu could expect a generally fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers this weekend, starting Friday, July 22, 2022, until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) stationed in Mactan, said this weather outlook was influenced by the current prevailing weather system in the country which was the Easterlies.

Easterlies, as defined by the state weather bureau, are winds coming from the east, that pass through the Pacific Ocean, bringing warm and humid weather to the country.

“In general, it is fair weather till this weekend. Nakasulod diha sa fair weather ang kining localized thunderstorms and ang pat-ak pat-ak nga mga pag uwan. Pero mga short duration ra na nga mga pag-uwan, mga 1 to 2 hours,” he told CDN Digital.

(In general, it is fair weather till this weekend. Localized thunderstorms and scattered rain showers are included in fair weather. But the rain will have a short duration, from 1 to 2 hours.)

Eclarino, however, advised the Cebuanos to watch out for and take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with localized thunderstorms, such as flash floods and landslides.

Temperature over the weekend could range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the heat index is seen to be at 38 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Heat index or the apparent temperature is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Moreover, the state weather bureau is currently monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located south of Tayabas, Quezon, which could bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in some parts of the country and can possibly affect the water courses of Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, and Marinduque.

At 3 p.m on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the LPA was estimated, based on all available data, at 60 kilometers south of Tayabas, Quezon.

Eclarino said two to three tropical cyclones would be expected to enter the country on August this year.

