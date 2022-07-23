MUPH 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez graduates from college

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez finally finished her degree in Mass Communication at the University of San Jose- Recoletos.

On Friday, July 22, USJR’s official Facebook page posted snaps of the Cebuana beauty queen as she gave her speech to her fellow graduates as this year’s Outstanding Graduate for AB Mass Communication of ETEEAP Batch 18.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 21, she expressed her gratitude to her alma mater.

”I am beyond grateful to my home, the University of San Jose – Recoletos for honing me into the person that I am today.”

“This is where I learned to break barriers and empower lives. I owe most of my successes to the people who taught me the values that I needed in order to not just withstand but outstand life,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatrice Luigi Gomez (@beatriceluigigmz)

Gomez, who represented Cebu City, was crowned Miss Universe Philippines last September 2021. She represented the country in the international stage last December 2021 and finished in the Top 5 of the competition.

She crowned her successor Celeste Cortesi as MUPH 2022 last April this year.

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez powerful walk for MUPH coronation night

Beatrice Luigi Gomez gets new dainty tattoos

/dcb