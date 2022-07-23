Warm, humid Saturday due to easterlies — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Warm and humid weather will persist across the archipelago on Saturday due to easterlies affecting the eastern part of the country, said the state weather bureau.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) noted, however, that easterlies and localized thunderstorms may still bring isolated rains especially in the afternoon and evening.
“Most likely, fair weather conditions tayo dahil easterlies iyong prevailing weather system natin na kung saan ito’y magdadala ng warm and humid conditions sa ating bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in an early morning public forecast.
(Most likely, we’ll be experiencing fair weather since easterlies are currently the prevailing weather system. This will cause warm and humid weather conditions in the country.)
He further detailed that Metro Manila and the rest of the country is seen to encounter overcast skies with rain showers that may last up to two hours.
“Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang mga kalangitan and then, kung uulan man, mga isolated rain shower and thunderstorm lamang,” Bulquerin added.
(We’ll have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and if rain will pour, it will only be isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.)
Pagasa has not raised any gale warning over the country’s seaboards.
It also listed the temperature range in the following cities and areas on Saturday:
Metro Manila — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio — 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao — 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga — 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Davao — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
EDV
