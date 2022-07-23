PRO-7 beefs up security preparations for PBBM’s first SONA on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has directed heads of the different police units in the region to beef up their security preparations for the first State on the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 25.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega said they will be on a “full alert status” as they anticipate movements by cause-oriented groups here during the SONA.

“It is important to plan and prepare contingency measures in areas where protest actions are to be staged and ensure the safety of the public and maintenance of peace and order in Central Visayas,” Vega said in a statement released Friday night, July 22.

Jayme Paglinawan of Bayan Muna in Central Visayas has confirmed the conduct of a People’s Summit on Sunday and a People’s SONA on Monday.

Vega said they will not prohibit the conduct of rallies provided that these will remain peaceful and orderly.

He also made a promise that the local police forces will practice “maximum tolerance” should there be a need to disperse protesters.

Vega added that personnel from the regional headquarters and some other augmentation troops will be placed on standby in case of need.

In Cebu City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they are ready should militants hold protest actions here on Monday.

Earlier, Mayor Michael Rama asked militants to secure permits for SONA-related gatherings in the city.

Paglinawan, for his part, said that even if they failed to secure permits for their People’s SONA on Monday, they are still determined to push through with it. But he made a promise that they will not cause any public disruptions.

