DepEd orders return of in-person enrollment

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) ordered the return of in-person enrollment for the upcoming school year 2022-2023, in preparation for the resumption of full in-person classes by November.

Under DepEd Order No. 35, series of 2022, signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, the enrollment period for public schools will be from July 25 to Aug. 22.

Remote enrollment, which the DepEd implemented in the past two school years due to health restrictions, will still be implemented.

Under the order, in-person enrollment may be done in schools regardless of the alert level where the school is located. Minimum health and safety standards, however, must be observed.

