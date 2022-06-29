Full F2F classes now allowed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The full face-to-face (F2F) classes are already allowed in all educational institutions in Cebu City.

Mayor Michael Rama issued Executive Order No. 174 entitled “Order Balik Eskwela, Pabakuna Bonanza, ug Ekonomiya Isaka.”

Lawyer Colin Rosell, the emissary of the mayor, said that because of the high vaccination rate in the city, the mayor deems it beneficial for the return of the F2F classes in schools provided the teachers, learners, and parents are fully vaccinated.

“Kahibaw ta nga modagsa na ang mga estudyante, kahibalo ta nga mosaka sad ang ekonomiya apan amping lang,” said Rosell.

Under EO 174, all educational and training institutions operating within the City of Cebu are permitted to conduct face-to-face classes at all levels up to their full and safe accommodation capacity.

The mandate is implemented provided that institutions are urged to promote the COVI

D-19 vaccination drive of the government and that minimum public health standards are strictly observed.

Wearing of face mask, physical distancing, checking of temperature, frequent handwashing, and disinfection, coughing etiquette, and early consultation and reporting of flu-like symptoms must be strictly implemented in the schools.

The City’s incentivized vaccination program shall be continuous downt to the school level.

All persons, pupils, students, faculties, administration and staff of educational and training institutions are encouraged to be COVID-19 vaccinated as a measure of self-preservation and protection.

Special vaccination days for schools and universities shall be conducted to assure a safe and healthful learning environment for all stakeholders and for the ease and convenience of all concerned.

School clinics must be ready to respond to possible cases of COVID-19, especially for isolation cases.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) is also mandated to adopt a program to attend to the need and safety of the students and all stakeholders including competent and humane handling of cases and professional referrals.

Finally, the Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be tasked to monitor all schools in their implementation of the health protocols.

Rosell said that the EO is effective immediately, which also greenlights the physical graduation for the schools this June 2022. /rcg

