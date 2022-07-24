Shimura on indefinite leave as LMP-Cebu prexy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura is on indefinite leave as the president of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu province (LMP-Cebu).

Shimura, in a letter addressed to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, filed an indefinite leave of absence as president of LMP-Cebu province.

It was dated July 21, 2022.

In his letter, Shimura cited personal and work reasons behind his decision to temporarily leave LMP-Cebu. These include the ‘untimely demise’ of Daanbantayan’s Budget Officer and one of their town councilors.

Marissa Monterde Cruz, the town’s budget officer, drowned after she fell into a manhole in a resort in the neighboring town of Medellin on July 17, 2022. Councilor Juanito P. Ybañez, on the other hand, died on July 21, 2022, due to a heart attack.

The municipal government has since flown the Philippine flag in front of their Town Hall at half-mast to mourn the loss of their executives.

Shimura also disclosed that his father, based in Japan, is suffering from stage 3 cancer and needed his presence from time to time.

Meanwhile, the mayor expressed gratitude to Garcia and the rest of LMP-Cebu for their support and assistance when he was unanimously elected to lead the organization.

“In the meantime, the duly elected Vice President of the League (Consolacion Mayor Nene Alegado) will temporarily perform the duties and responsibilities during my absence,” added Shimura.

Members of the LMP-Cebu on July 15 passed a motion, en masse, electing Shimura as their new leader. He replaced Liloan mayor-elect and now Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu province.

RELATED STORIES

Daanbantayan orders probe on mutilated shark head found in Malapascua shores

Shimura is new LMP-Cebu prexy

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy