LOOK: Nadine Lustre goes nude at Siargao beach

Nadine Lustre exuded confidence anew after she went daring and posed nude in a recent photo shoot in a beach in Siargao.

The actress wowed her fans as she bared her body while taking a dip at sea, as seen in black-and-white photos on photographer Wang Borja’s Instagram page yesterday, July 23.

“Let life unfold itself,” the photographer said.

Lustre struck several poses including sitting by the beach with what appears to be just a piece of cloth to cover her chest part, and being partially submerged in the water while her hands covered her breasts. Lustre’s breasts can also be seen blurred out in one of the photos.

Earlier this year, Lustre spoke about how she gained weight, adding that the oversized jeans she owns now fitted on her. She then said that she needs a new set of clothes because she has no plans of changing her body shape.

Meanwhile, Lustre is set to star in filmmaker Mikhail Red’s upcoming technological horror film “Deleter.” The said movie will be about the “dark secrets and consequences” of online content moderation.

