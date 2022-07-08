Daanbantayan orders probe on mutilated shark head found in Malapascua shores

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu has condemned the “grisly act of butchering sharks and other endangered species” after a mutilated shark head was found on the shores of Malapascua Island on Friday, July 8, 2022.

A probe on the incident is also underway.

In a social media post on Friday, the local government unit (LGU) of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu said they were informed of an incident through a Facebook post on the mutilated head of what appeared to be a tiger shark on Friday morning.

According to the LGU, its head was removed and dumped on the shores of Malapascua Island, while the rest of the body is thought to have been sold for human consumption.

