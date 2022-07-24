2 dead, 2 hurt in Ateneo shooting; gunman now in custody, says PNP

MANILA, Philippines — A shooting incident during the graduation ceremony of the Ateneo Law School at the Areté complex inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City left 2 dead and 2 others hurt, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said.

QCPD director PBGen Remus Medina said another person was rushed to a hospital whose status remains unclear.

“Ang maico-confirm natin, dalawa po ang confirmed na patay — yung guwardya po saka isang unidentified na lalaki na nandoon sa Ateneo, tapos may dalawang wounded, kinukuha na natin ang mga identity nila, plus yung sinugod sa hospital, hindi pa natin alam kung ano ang status niya,” Medina said in a CNN Philippines interview.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said the suspect is now in custody.

“Suspect is already under custody,” Alba told reporters.

“We are still getting more facts. Investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

“Shooting incident at C5 Katipunan ave. Ateneo gate 3 NB as of 2:55 PM. PNP on site,” the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in an earlier Twitter post.

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker in the Ateneo Law School Graduation ceremony on Sunday.

“He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back,” Hosaka told reporters. “The Chief Justice is safe.”

Meanwhile the Ateneo de Manila University said the the Ateneo Law School graduation rites have been cancelled.

“Due to the incident at Areté, the 2022 Commencement Exercises of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for today, 24 July 2022, has been cancelled,” the university announced in its official Twitter page. “Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident.”

/MUF

