Megan Young on LDR with husband Mikael: ‘Hindi ko talaga natiis at pinuntahan ko siya sa Korea’

CEBU, Philippines — Power couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are together again after a month of being on a long-distance relationship (LDR) status.

The beauty queen-actress shared on Instagram a video of a clingy coffee moment with her husband Mikael as they finally reunited in South Korea.

“Reunited with Fofo!!! Kilig to the bones si Bonez,” she wrote on Instagram.

Megan admitted that she could not stand being far from Daez, which is why she went to South Korea to see her husband.

“Hindi ko talaga natiis at pinuntahan ko siya sa Korea 😂😋 kaya hanggang sa pagkakape namin ay magiging clingy ako sa kanya,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata)

The celebrity couple went on a long-distance relationship after Megan traveled solo to the US last June, and when she returned home, Mikael already left for South Korea to shoot ‘Running Man Ph’.

But Megan jokingly said that the reason why she flew to South Korea was because of the Korean boyband BTS ,“pero ang totoo niyan, hindi naman talaga siya ung pinuntahan ko dito hahahaha 💜 #ArmyLangNakakaalam #NasaanAngBTS.”

Both of them have been posting throwback photos and videos on their social media platforms while they were apart, expressing how much they missed each other.

Megan and Mikael were engaged for five years before tying the knot in 2020.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mikael Daez on 50-day LDR with wife Megan Young: ‘I have many feelings about this!’