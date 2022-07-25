Alcoseba, Cebuana triathlete, finishes 8th in U23 Asia triathlon in Kazakhstan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana triathlon sensation Raven Faith Alcoseba finished eighth place in her first campaign in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U-23 Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan last July 23, 2022.

The 19-year-old Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s triathlon bronze medalist was the highest-ranked Filipino triathlete of the Philippine team sent by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).

Alcoseba, who recently topped the Go For Gold Sprint Race in Panglao, Bohol, finished the U23 women’s category race on Saturday with the time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 13 seconds.

Her teammate Erika Burgos settled for 14th place with the time of 2:22.52.

Japan’s Ikeguchi Izumi topped the race with the time of 2:10.26, followed by China’s Wei Wen (02:10.28), and LiN Xinyu (2:10.29) who grabbed the second and third places respectively.

The race featured an Olympic distance triathlon of 1.5-kilometer swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run for the elite category. The junior category features half this distance.

Her teammate, SEA Games men’s triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino didn’t finish the U23 men’s race after getting lapped during the race while completing the bike portion.

Also, Juan Francisco Baniqued and Joshua Ramos were also lapped during the race.

Hong Kong’s Oscar Coggins dominated the U23 men’s race with the time of 1:51.14 followed by Kazakhstan’s Daryn Konysbayev (1:52.09), and China’s Qing Chen (1:52.56).

In the junior men’s category, the Philippine team’s lone entry, Cebuano triathlon prospect Matthew Justine Hermosa salvaged the 12th spot with the time of 01:01.33.

The top three places went to Amu Omuro (58.11) of Japan, compatriot Takuto Oshima (58:18), and Kazakhstan’s Yegor Krupyakov (58:23).

In the junior women’s side, Gene Quiambao placed ninth at 01:09:36. Japan’s Mako Hiraizumi (01:04:13) and Manami Hayashi (01:04:51) grabbed the 1-2 spots, while Hong Kong’s Charlotte Hall (01:05:19) rounded off the top three.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu’s Remolino, Alcoseba lead PH contingent in Asia Triathlon Jr. and U23 C’ships

Raven Faith Alcoseba: The hard climb to her SEA Games dreams

Cebu’s Alcoseba, Remolino gear up for Bohol race

Alcoseba, SEA Games triathlon bronze medalist, aims to revive her swimming career

SEA Games: Philippines with gold, silver finish in men’s triathlon

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy