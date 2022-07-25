Cordova mayor: Repair defects of 28 town vehicles

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Mayor has ordered that the defects of the 28 vehicles in the town’s motorpool be identified and fixed.

“Kadtong tanan nga medyo guba na gyud nato nga sakyanan, ato siyang ipatrabaho para ato sang ipakita nga ang gobyerno sa lungsod sa Cordova, dili bati ug mga sakyanan,” said Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said after the flag-raising ceremony on July 25.

(Those vehicles that are really damaged, we will have them repaired so that the local government of Cordova can show that the town’s vehicles are not badly managed vehicles.)

Suan noticed the defects of some of the vehicles after he together with the Vice Mayor Victor “Boyet” Tago conducted an inventory of the vehicles owned by the town last July 23.

The mayor and vice mayor were also accompanied by Motor Pool Technical Officer Ildebrando Refullido during the inventory.

The defects on the 24 vehicles included airconditioning units, engine oxygen intake, and hydraulic system, while other vehicles need to undergo change oil and body repairs.

“Atoa kining gibuhat para maihap ug matarung nato kung pila gayud ka mga sakyanan ang gipanag-iya sa munisipyo ug para matino kung wala bay mga missing vehicles,” Suan said.

(We did this so that we can count and know how many vehicles the town has and how many would need repairs and to know that there are no missing vehicles.)

The mayor said that he also checked on the registration of the vehicles and the vehicles drivers.

“Ato ning ipalihok kay dili ta magsalig nga abi kay taga munisipyo man ta, gobyerno man ta, pwede ra nga dili nato i-rehistro,” Suan said.

(We will have these (registrations) processed because we will not lean on the belief that because we are the government we will not register our vehicles.)

The town has 24 4-wheeled vehicles and 4 motorcycles utilized by the Mayor’s Office, Rural Health Unit (RHU), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Municipal Agriculture Office, Solid Waste Management Office, and Engineering Office.

/dbs

