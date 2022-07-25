Cordova gets new ambulance from DOH-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova town in Mactan Island got a boost for their healthcare services after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) donated a new well-equipped ambulance to the town.

Dr. Efren Dico Jr., Cordova Municipal Health officer, described the ambulance as a “Type 1 ambulance with complete equipment like an automated external defibrillator (AED), ventilation and airway equipment, immobilization devices, dressing and bandages set, obstetrical delivery set, oxygen tank, communication equipment (cellular phone), and fire extinguisher.”

“So far, mao pa na ang first nga ambulance nato nga kompleto sa gamit nga mo qualify for licensing as ambulance. What we need is a trained ambulance driver,” Dico said.

(So far, this is our first ambulance with complete equipment that will qualify for licensing as an ambulance. What we need is a trained ambulance driver.)

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan also expressed his gratitude to the agency, as this will help improve the town’s healthcare services.

“Thank you DOH-Central Visayas Center for Health Development sa pag prioritize kanamo para makabaton og bag-ong ambulance para sa Lungsod sa Cordova. Gamit kaayo ni para sa emergency cases,” Suan said.

(Thank you DOH-Central Visayas Center for Health Development for given us priority to have a new ambulance for the town of Cordova. We can really use this in emergency cases.)

The new ambulance was turned over to Cordova town representatives headed by Dico on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the South Road Properties.

/dbs

