Man caught with drugs hidden in underwear in Cebu airport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man was arrested after he was found carrying 0.01 gram of suspected shabu hidden in his underwear on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Terminal 1 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport here.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), identified the suspect as Vincent Obong, 27, who was on his way back to Leyte when he was caught by airport security.

Obong is from Leyte but was in Cebu for a vacation with his brother and nephew.

According to Alcantara, it was around 10:35 a.m. when personnel of the Office Transportation Security flagged Obong during the final security check after the latter triggered the metal detector alarm.

Upon further frisking, security personnel found a pouch containing a small packet of suspected shabu weighing 0.01 grams and drug paraphernalia tucked inside the underwear the suspect was wearing.

Personnel of the PDEA Airport Interdiction Unit and Mactan Cebu International Airport Aviation Security Units (MCIAPS-AVSEU) responded to the incident. The seized item was turned over to the PDEA AIU for examination at the PDEA laboratory.

Obong is detained at the detention facility of PDEA-7 in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, for possessing illegal drugs.

