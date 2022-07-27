Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero sizzle in daring photoshoot

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Correspondent

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 27,2022 - 08:30 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are absolutely one hot couple!

The celebrity couple keeps the temperature soaring with their new photos uploaded on Instagram.

“We kiss and make out,” Aubrey captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

The couple’s sultry photo got compliments from netizens and even fellow celebrities.

Aubrey and Montero started dating in 2003. They tied the knot intimate a civil wedding last June 9, 2022, after 18 years together.

They were supposed to get married in 2020 but postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced their engagement last March 22, 2022, on a romantic crystal kayak ride in Boracay.

They have two kids together —Hunter and Rocket. Miles has a son, John Maurie, from her previous relationship.

READ: Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally married after 18 years together: ‘We did it’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy