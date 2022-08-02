Stuck in a productivity dip? Try these 6 underrated tips

Sometimes, you just don’t have enough strength or brainpower to accomplish your daily tasks.

Whether it’s your mind going blank when you try to start that challenging work presentation or it’s you feeling too exhausted to cross off a simple to-do on your list, productivity dips are always very challenging to overcome.

But don’t fret! There are many ways to help yourself bounce back from this temporary mind block and emerge as an even more efficient worker.

From self-care suggestions to practical and work-oriented tips, here are some ideas that will have you checking more tasks off your to-do list in no time.

Track your progress with a journal

Writing in your journal every morning helps promote healthy living habits. Aside from helping you track your progress and identify better schedule and task management practices, it also allows you to look forward to the activities and plans for your daily work. Journals also help you stay steady and focused, which makes it easy and manageable to face daily challenges at work.

For effective journaling, jot down your goals and record the tasks you’ve accomplished throughout the day. As you clock out, you should also try to identify things like points for improvement from everything you’ve written. Find a daily journal that suits your productivity needs now at the National Bookstore.

Manage your time effectively

Have you ever ended up procrastinating after simply checking your phone for notifications?

Even the littlest habits can lead to poor time management, which can make your productivity slip quickly. If you need to stay connected with your emails or text messages but want to avoid distractions, you should consider wearing a well-designed smart watch for work.

At Huawei, you can get smart watches that allow you to play music and take calls without tempting you to check social media instead of completing your tasks. It can also help you save time by letting you juggle multiple chores, like accessing your messages while you’re at a meeting or commuting. Overall, these high-end, attractive, and affordable gadgets are perfect for all occasions.

Use efficient workspace equipment

It’s difficult to work if your equipment gives a lackluster performance, too.

Make sure your devices can keep up with your daily tasks and match the efficiency you want to achieve. With the Apple iMac, you can enjoy a strikingly thin design made possible by the Apple M1 chip and an immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with over a billion colors that give you the big picture in stunning detail. It also has the best camera and mics in a Mac so that you look and sound your best in your online meetings.

With a room-filling six-speaker sound system, the iMac can also level up your movie-watching and music-listening experiences. It also works seamlessly with iPhone so that your texts and calls go right to your iMac. Choose from the spectrum of colors available for this all-in-one workspace equipment at the iStore.

Avoid boring and uncomfortable workspaces

Did you know that choosing the right furniture for your workspace is also essential in improving productivity?

Dull, uncomfortable, and uninspiring workspaces can make you feel less motivated to do your tasks—and they can also affect your health, just like how non-ergonomic office chairs may give you back, neck, and shoulder pain.

Cluttered setups can also distract you while working, so always keep your tables and spaces tidy. Give yourself some room to stretch and try to fill your space with natural light, too. Switch up your working environment and choose your office furniture wisely at Our Home.

Keep all your work in one place

Running from one room to another so that you can accomplish different tasks back-to-back is tiring and can make you eventually lose focus. To let you work faster and more efficiently, make all your tasks happen in one place only.

Office equipment with multiple purposes can help you achieve this productivity tip and make your life more convenient. For example, you can take the footwork out of printing, photocopying, and scanning with multifunction printers, like this HP printer that you can score now at Octagon.

Remember to rest and relax

To be productive throughout the day, it’s not enough to only rely on a personal organization system functioning perfectly. You also need to properly focus on every task and have the energy to face all your tasks. Failure to do these could make you take more time than usual to accomplish your work, which can dramatically reduce your efficiency.

To make the correct decisions at each moment and carry them out efficiently, you cannot neglect a crucial factor: Giving yourself adequate rest. A massage chair at Ogawa can help you achieve a relaxing time, so remember to take it easy and gather all your energy for another productive day.

Reach your peak productivity easily with the help of great deals that you can enjoy on the latest gadgets, tech finds from participating brands, and a whole lot more this Cybermonth at SM Seaside. For more details, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their official Facebook and Instagram pages.

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00 pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance, and the Pick-up point is at Seaview Wing Entrance.

GRABCAR: Get P50 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride to and from SM Seaside City Cebu by using the promo code: SMSEASIDE50