Boy with eye cancer appeals for urgent help

A three-year-old boy from Brgy. Cristina, Calubian, Leyte is heartily appealing for urgent financial help as he continues to fight cancer.

Zayne Marc Dacillo was diagnosed with Bilateral Retinoblastoma on November 11, 2020. One month before his diagnosis, his parents noticed a white color in the center circle of his right eye. As time passed by, they observed that the white color was seemingly increasing in size. This persistent and unusual sign prompted his parents to seek for medical help in Tacloban City. After that, they were then referred to Cebu City for specialized treatment. Several laboratory and diagnostic tests were carried out and it confirmed his diagnosis. Retinoblastoma is a type of eye cancer that begins in the retina, the specialized light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. This disease usually develops in early childhood and is curable when it is diagnosed early and treated immediately. The goal of treatment is to eradicate cancer cells through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery among others.

Zayne had to go through a lot of challenging situations as he battles this dreaded disease. His attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that included six chemotherapy sessions in six months. Consequently, he received his first dose of chemotherapy on November 19, 2020 and his last dose on March 26, 2021. He then underwent an MRI scan to determine the extent of his condition. When the results were released, his attending physician recommended bone marrow aspiration and consultation at an Ophthalmologist. Because of their insufficient finances, his parents decided to stop pursuing further medical interventions for Zayne. So they went back home in Leyte.

Suddenly in May 2022, Zayne experienced frequent headaches, pain on his eyes, vomiting, and loss of appetite. His parents were alarmed and they brought him back to Cebu City for laboratories and check-up. Once again, his attending physician prescribed chemotherapy for three months with a subsequent MRI scan and surgery to remove the right eye. At the present, he is in the first month of his new chemotherapy protocol. These treatment modalities are highly expensive. His chemotherapy costs more than P10,000 every session. They are also expecting sky-high expenses for his upcoming MRI scan and surgery.

As described by his mother, Zayne is a loving and sweet little boy. At his age, he is very active and full of energy. He is also very friendly and courteous. He loves to say hi and hello to those he meets. He is respectful too especially to the elders. Most of the time, he plays at home with his cousin. As the only child in the family, he is deeply loved and valued by his family. When asked about her wish for her son, his mother replied, “My wish is for him to experience life to the fullest free from cancer. I also pray that God will give him strength to surpass all the physical challenges he is facing right now.” His father is an engine cadet with at least P15,000 monthly income. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. Their family’s current condition is really tough. His father’s meager income is barely enough to meet their daily needs. In addition to that, Zayne’s costly medical treatment had brought them to their knees. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, his parents are earnestly knocking on the hearts of generous individuals to provide financial support to help save Zayne’s life.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

