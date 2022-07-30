Tropical depression maintains strength, rain expected in parts of S. Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Rains are expected in parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas as Tropical Depression Ester maintained its strength while its movement partially slowed down on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its latest update, Pagasa said that Ester still packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center andgustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is still moving northwest, but at a slower speed of 10 kph compared to Friday afternoon’s 15 kph.

“Ester” was last spotted some 800 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, and may continue moving north until it moves out of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) before Saturday afternoon.

No landfall scenario is expected, but Ester has started to intensify the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

Satellite imagery from Pagasa showed that cloud bands from the “habagat” were already being pulled by the tropical depression, affecting the western side of Southern Luzon including Metro Manila, and many parts of Visayas.

Light to moderate with and times heavy rains may occur in the said areas.

“So ‘yong habagat po or ‘yong southwest monsoon, ‘yan po ‘yong patuloy na magdadala ng mga paulan natin […] ‘yan po ‘yong magdadala ng pagpaulan especially sa western section ng Southern Luzon, and Visayas,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(The southwest monsoon or habagat will trigger rains, especially in the western section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.)

Pagasa warned that because of the “habagat,” moderate to rough seas are expected in the northern and eastern seaboards of the country, with waves reaching heights of 1.3 meters to 2.8 meters.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: Rain expected in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas due to LPA

Warm, humid Saturday due to easterlies — Pagasa

Cebu to experience fair weather with chances of rains over the weekend

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy