Father of Ateneo shooting suspect shot dead in Basilan

MANILA, Philippines — The father of Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the Ateneo de Manila University shooting, was gunned down in Lamitan City, Basilan on Friday morning, according to the police.

“Kaka-confirm lang ng Lamitan police na pinatay po iyong tatay ni Dr. Yumol kaninang mga around 6:30 to 7 a.m.,” Police Lieutenant Eirene Mazon, officer-in-charge of the regional police information office at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told INQUIRER.net over the phone.

(We just confirmed this with the Lamitan City police. Dr. Yumol’s father was shot dead at around 6:30 to 7 a.m.)

Rolando, a 69-year-old retired member of the Philippine Constabulary, was gunned down outside a store in Barangay Maligaya owned by the Yumol family. Mazon said that he was immediately brought to the Lamitan District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Lt. Col Tadzhabel Managola, chief of police of Lamitan Police Station, said the victim was shot using a caliber .45 pistol sustaining four gun shot wounds.

“Kanina po… diyan po mismo sa tapat ng bahay niya, nabaril si Mr. Rolando Yumol, yung tatay ni Doc Yumol. May tama po siya na apat sa lower back, lower portion ng likod niya tapos sa harapan,” Managola said over Teleradyo.

(Earlier, at the front of his residence, Mr. Rolando Yumol was shot, the father of Doc Yumol. He has four gunshot wounds in the lower portion of his back and the front part.)

“Nasa labas po siya, nagwawalis-walis daw po,” Managola also said, adding the victim was alone in his residence.

(He was outside, sweeping the grounds.)

According to a relative who requested not to be named, Rolando sustained four gunshot wounds.

It would be recalled that the younger Yumol went on a shooting spree just before the Ateneo College of Law graduation rites, killing former Lamitan mayor Rosita Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

He has recently been indicted for multiple counts of murder. He is also facing charges of frustrated murder, car theft, illegal possession of firearms, and malicious mischief.

Gunman still unidentified

Mazon, officer-in-charge of the police information office at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the gunman behind the shooting has yet to be identified.

She said police are currently investigating the incident as of posting time.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo also confirmed the news to INQUIRER.net, but police have yet to receive information about whether the younger Yumol knew what happened to his father. — with a report from John Eric Mendoza

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Lamitan mayor, aide, guard killed in Ateneo shooting

Suspect in Ateneo shooting had ‘personal motives’ — QCPD

Ateneo gunman’s drug allegations vs ex-mayor ‘pure lies’ — family lawyer

His name is Jeneven Bandiala: One of those killed in Ateneo gun attack

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy