Tighter security ordered in Lamitan, Basilan after killing of Ateneo gunman’s dad

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to implement tighter security measures in Lamitan City, Basilan after several assailants on Friday shot and killed the father of a physician who gunned down former mayor Rosita Furigay and two others at the Ateneo de Manila University campus earlier this week.

Abalos, in a statement on Friday said that existing checkpoints in Lamitan City have been tightened following the death of Rolando Yumol, father of Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol.

The younger Yumol is the suspect in the killing of the former Lamitan mayor, her aide Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

“I have ordered the PNP to tighten existing checkpoints in Lamitan City, including its borders to prevent the culprits in the Yumol slaying from escaping,” Abalos said.

Despite the killing of the elder Yumol, who was a Philippine Constabulary retiree, Abalos said that local police are on top of the situation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief also asked the public to refrain from making assumptions over the killing as the case is still being probed.

Earlier, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that it is still premature to link Rolando Yumol’s killing with the incident involving his son, as the attack may be motivated by other factors.

“Ronaldo Yumol’s case is still being investigated and we will wait for the results of the investigation. So I ask the public to refrain from making assumptions about the case,” Abalos said.

“I call on the public to cooperate with police investigators. If anyone has any information that may help the PNP solve the case, I ask you to please come forward,” he added.

The elder Yumol sustained four gunshot wounds after two assailants opened fire when the victim stepped out of his residence early Friday morning.

The Furigays said they are shocked and saddened with the passing of Rolando Yumol.

Dr. Yumol was arrested by local police last Sunday, after he shot Furigay who was about to attend the graduation rites of her daughter.

