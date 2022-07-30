Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 from August 1-15; 10 more areas de-escalated

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila, together with dozens of areas, will continue to be under Alert Level 1 status from August 1 to 15, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday.

The DOH also said that 10 more areas were added to the list of local government units under Alert Level 1.

According to DOH, all areas under Alert Level 1 are the following:

Luzon:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City;

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City;

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; and

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon.

Visayas:

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; and

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

Mindanao:

Region IX: Zamboanga City;

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City;

Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental;

Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City;

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City; and

BARMM: Cotabato City.

Deescalated LGUs to Alert level 1

Meanwhile, 10 other areas in Visayas and Mindanao were also de-escalated to the most relaxed alert status.

According to DOH, based on IATF-EID metrics, these areas were de-escalated after they maintained their case classification and total bed utilization rates at low risk.

The said areas also reached or are nearing the vaccination thresholds for the target population and target senior citizens’ priority group.

The de-escalated areas are the following:

Visayas:

Region VI: Barbaza, Antique

Region VIII: Bato, Leyte

Region VIII: Tabontabon, Leyte

Mindanao:

Region IX: Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay

Region XI: Braulio E. Dujali, Davao Del Norte

Region XII: Maitum, Sarangani

Region XIII (Caraga): Pilar, Surigao Del Norte

BARMM: Calanogas, Lanao Del Sur

BARMM: Marogong, Lanao Del Sur

BARMM: Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur

Alert Level 2

DOH also said that the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) shall remain under Alert Level 2, “without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification.”

Luzon:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao;

Region IV-A: Quezon Province;

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan;

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

Visayas:

Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental;

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.

Mindanao:

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region X: Lanao del Norte;

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental;

Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat;

CARAGA: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte;

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

