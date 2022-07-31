Filipino tests positive for monkeypox in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino has been infected with monkeypox in Singapore, said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DOH) on Sunday.

“There is one reported case of a Filipino male in Singapore who has been infected with monkeypox,” said DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza in a Viber message.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a monkeypox local situation report, the said case was a 31-year old Filipino, who tested positive for the monkeypox virus on July 25.

It said that the patient first developed a fever on July 21, before developing rashes on his face and body.

“He sought medical care at SGH (Singapore General Hospital) on 24 July and was admitted on the same day. Contact tracing is ongoing,” said Singapore MOH.

The MOH then assured that the patient’s condition is now stable.

This came a few days after the Philippines recorded its first case of monkeypox — a 31-year-old Filipino who had prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases.

