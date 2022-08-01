Cebu City’s Nicole Borromeo is Bb. Pilipinas International 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nicole Borromeo made Cebuanos very proud after she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International.

Borromeo, who represented Cebu City in the pageant, was crowned with three other queens – Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano (Eastern Samar), Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City) and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong (San Pablo Laguna).

The 21-year-old interior design student received congratulatory messages from fellow Cebuanos after she won the crown.

“ CEBU CITY AGAIN

Congratulations to Miss Millennial 2019 and Cebu’s Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Nicole Borromeo, for winning Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 crown.

Cebu is surely proud of you! ,” Tribu Lumad Basakanon wrote on social media.

“Congratulations, Nicole Borromeo! Binibining Pilipinas Miss International 2022,” Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados wrote on Facebook.

During the first round of the pageant’s question and answer portion, actor Donny Pangilinan asked Borromeo to rate herself in a scale of 1 to 10 on how responsible she is as a Filipino citizen.

“As a responsible Filipino citizen, I’d like to give myself a good eight, because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know. But there’s so much I’m willing to learn. And I hope to do that with you,” Borromeo answered.

The 58th Binibining Grand Coronation Night was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday, July 31, with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves as pageant hosts.

