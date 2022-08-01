Consolacion pads win streak to five, takes solo lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Consolacion Sarok Weavers grabbed the solo lead in the team standings of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg after extending their winning streak to five.

The Sarok Weavers went 5-0 (win-loss) after routing the OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters, 79-50, on Sunday evening, July 31, 2022, at the Lawaan I gymnasium in Talisay City.

Consolacion’s win dislodged SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers (4-1). Consolacion from the top of the standings.

The Sarok Weavers’ big men tandem of Rovello Robles and Matthew Flores tallied double-double performances to help Consolacion log the win.

Robles scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Flores had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ray Charles Libatog was the lone double-digit scorer for Ormoc with 13 points.

The Sarok Weavers were so dominant against Sheermasters that they logged leads of as many as 31 points.

Ormoc dropped to 2-3 in the standings.

MANDAUE 89, SAN FERNANDO 77

The Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue Plastic Men improved to a 3-3 (win-loss) record after defeating San Fernando Buffalos in the first game on Sunday evening.

Zaldy Dizon Jr. led Mandaue with 18 points outing coupled with six rebounds, and one block.

Osias Andrew Padilla scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for San Fernando but it wasn’t enough to lift his team to victory.

